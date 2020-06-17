Evansville officials strive to keep local playgrounds clean for guests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Playgrounds opened up across Indiana this past Friday, and the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation have a plan in place to keep their playgrounds clean.
For many parents and grandparents, a day out on the playground at Mickey’s Kingdom is something they have not been able to do for the better part of the three months.
Brian Holtz, the executive director of the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation, told 14 News that most of their parks with playground equipment are being sprayed down and sanitized every other day.
Mickey's Kingdom is being cleaned every single day due to the high number of visitors it attracts.
Parks department officials want to keep people like Karen Travis and her grandchildren healthy as they enjoy sunny days out on the playground
“Oh it’s been fun, I love seeing the grand babies play with each other, have a good time and socialize,” Travis said. “It’s a beautiful day and we love seeing the river behind us, and it’s just a good day for the kids to venture out and get out of the house.”
