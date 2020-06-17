Evansville Mayor Winnecke proposes EPD Merit Commission expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he wants to expand the city’s Police Merit Commission.
In a letter first sent to Sgt. D.J. Thompson, president of the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police, Winnecke sites the ongoing national discussion for police reform as a reason why the commission could be expanded from three members to five members.
Out of those five members, two would be appointed by the Mayor, two by the FOP and one by the City Council.
Winnecke says he believes the cooperative change would be widely embraced by the community.
