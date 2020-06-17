EPD searching for theft suspect who they say stole concrete lawn elephant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.
EPD officials say they believe the person in the picture below stole a concrete lawn elephant from a victim’s yard and left with it in his vehicle.
They say these pictures were taken from a security camera in the area of the 1200 block of S. Grand from May 17.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the EPD Detective’s Offie at 812-436-7979 or 812-436-7986.
