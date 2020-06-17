EPD to crack down on aggressive driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has started its aggressive driving campaign that’s in line with the Indiana Criminal Justice Traffic Safety Grant Enforcement.
They say this grant is designed to provide extra patrol to crack down on aggressive driving in the area of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.
EPD officials say officers will concentrate on high crash intersections to help reduce accidents.
The grant will run through June 30.
