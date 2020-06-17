Education funding remains top priority among Indiana leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Public education funding will remain a top priority among Indiana leaders.
Despite the pandemic creating major financial problems for the economy, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday there will be no cuts for K-12 schools.
“Our K-12 schools have been spared the knife, or, a cut in their budgets,” Governor Holcomb stated.
Indiana is moving forward with the current budget which includes $183 million dollar increase for K-12 spending.
“Just the mere fact that he’s willing to include that increase into the fiscal year is a very good thing for school corporations,” Warrick County Superintendent Brad Schneider expressed.
The announcement is well received by many school district leaders including Schneider.
“It’s good to know that that money has been pledged by the Governor to be there,” Schneider said.
Warrick County Schools are still finalizing what the upcoming school year will look like. A survey recently went out to parents for input.
“We’re not going to make everybody happy with whatever decision we make, whether that is to come back to school with students physically present, some kind of hybrid option, some kind of virtual option,” Schneider added.
CARES Act money has also funneled into Indiana schools.
In Warrick County, we’re learning it is being used to stock up on personal protective gear such as shields, masks and hand sanitizer. However, Schneider says they may need to budget additional dollars for the supplies.
“We’re going to have enough PPE equipment to make sure our kids and our staff are as safe as they possibly can be,” Schneider told 14 News.
Schneider stated as of now, they are moving forward as if they are going to open on August 12. But, with eight weeks to go, no definitive decision has been made yet.
The school board has an upcoming meeting on Monday, June 22.
The survey remains open to parents until Wednesday, June 24.
