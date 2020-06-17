Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

In the book, Bolton describes every Trump decision as being guided by concerns for his own reelection, a claim that evokes the scandal that sparked Trump’s impeachment last year. Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, then a 2020 front-runner and now the presumptive Democratic nominee, led the House to charge Trump was abusing his power. The aid was ultimately released once the hold-up became public. The GOP-controlled Senate ultimately acquitted the president on that count and a count of obstructing Congress’ investigation of the incident.