Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum reopens Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The "Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum" is set to reopen to the public Wednesday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a three month closure.
Like many other non-profits, the lack of events and admissions has put a financial strain on the Owensboro organization.
“A typical day during the week and weekend, it’s a steady, but manageable flow of people,” Executive Director Chris Joslin recalled.
For three months, the museum, which is a non-profit, has been closed which put a tremendous impact in its earned revenue streams.
“It’s not going to be easy, for sure, but I feel fortunate that we aren’t dependent on a single source of revenue,” Joslin added.
Last year, ROMP, which is hosted by the Museum, attracted a little more than 25,000 people over the four-day period from more than 40 states and six countries. It has been postponed until next year.
“On the low end, about $1.6 to $2.2 million-dollar economic impact in this community alone, so there is certainly a big ripple effect when that event goes away,” Joslin calculated.
City leaders are now allowing the museum to use $100,000 dollars of the required $250,000 capital maintenance reserve specifically for cash flow and expenses related to COVID-19 and ROMP.
The money must be repaid in five years.
“It was a difficult situation for them and a difficult situation for elected officials because what non-profit hasn’t been affected by COVID,” Mayor Tom Watson said after the commission meeting.
The organization will initially be open four days week on Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p-m.
They plan to follow all safety precautions and recommendations by the state.
