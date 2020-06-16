Crash on Covert Avenue, I-69 sends 1 to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a crash on Covert Avenue and I-69.
They say they have been in contact with Warrick County Dispatch because it is on the county line.
The off-ramp from Northbound I-69 to Covert Avenue is closed.
14 News spoke with the Warrick County Sheriff and he says they were called to I-69 due to a possible intoxicated driver leaving KC’s Marina Pointe. The Sheriff says when they arrived to the scene, they saw two vehicles in a crash.
One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say they are not sure how this crash happened, but they are still investigating the scene.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
