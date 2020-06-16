Signature Healthcare to continue testing all staff

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Signature Healthcare in Newburgh say it will continue its practice of testing staff at all locations in Indiana.
Signature says it was an early-adopter of testing all employees at nursing homes across the state.
Now, the Indiana State Department of Health is asking those employees to continue to be tested.
Signature says ISDH will schedule specific times for each location during which all staff will undergo testing, regardless of if there have been any positive COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.