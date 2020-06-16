Several headstones vandalized at Corydon cemetery

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - At least 12 headstones were overturned at a cemetery near Corydon, Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady told 14 News Tuesday. The cemetery is in a remote location in the Corydon area.
“We’re just really not happy about it," said Sheriff Brady. "A cemetery is supposed to be a special place and for somebody to go into a cemetery and do something that just doesn’t make sense, there’s no purpose in it, we’d really like to get to the bottom of it.”
Because of its remote location, Sheriff Brady said there was probably not a lot of traffic where people would have witnessed anything.
The Sheriff acknowledged the cemetery has ties to the African American community in the county but said he doesn’t believe the vandals were racially motivated.
“We haven’t closed the book on that, but over the past 40 or 50 years we’ve gotten out there, its never been a racial issue that we’re aware of," said Sheriff Brady. "We have a lot of rural, predominately white cemeteries that also get vandalized out in the county, so we think its more about location.”
The Sheriff said his office will be asking people who live nearby to try and get a clearer picture as to what happened.
He also says he would like to get a camera mounted out there.
The vandalism is still under investigation.
