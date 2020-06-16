Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross announced that it will be testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Antibody testing will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless if they developed symptoms.
Red Cross officials say donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a laboratory where they will also undergo routine disease testing.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Red Cross officials say there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.
They say each donation center follows the highest standards of safety precautions that are in line with the CDC guidelines.
You can find a blood drive near you by visiting the American Red Cross website.
