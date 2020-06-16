Police: Driver arrested at home after crashing car into hotel room

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Huntingburg Police say a woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a hotel room.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn on East 22nd Street.
Police say the driver was 30-year-old Heather Toomire, but she left the scene.
They say she was found at her home and was in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
She was arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. She was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with fictitious plates, and no valid license.
She was taken to the Dubois County Jail, but as since bonded out.
Police say no one was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.
