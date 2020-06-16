New development coming to Haynies Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews will soon break ground on a new development in Haynies Corner.
In just a few months, a patch of land just off of 2nd and Jefferson Avenue could be on its way to becoming several townhome units.
It will be steps away from restaurants and retail in Haynies Corner.
Builder Nate Mominee with Moninee Design and Build, tells 14 News there will eventually be ten townhomes with a commercial space on the end. He says this project has been about two years in the making.
Mominee tells 14 News this project will add to the momentum down in Haynies Corner.
“Well, I think this area has been growing and existing and its been a very organic growth, up to this point, and I think now its reached this tipping point where its critical mass, so to speak, and people are starting to take notice and the market has really shown up,” Mominee said.
Mominee tell us they’ve already gotten interest in these townhomes already.
