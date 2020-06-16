New angel wing mural going up in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Los Angeles Artist is hoping to spread positivity with a new mural in downtown Evansville.
Colette Miller is in the process of painting angel wings on 425 Main. She'll being there for the next couple of days.
She tells us she paints the wings to remind humanity that we are, as she says, angels of this earth.
The project is being funded by donations through the Evansville Arts Commission.
Miller frequently works with Sugar Press Art, a company equally excited to bring this positive message to a new city.
"Any city we can bring it to we think it is fantastic just to remind everyone about the message of bringing peace and beauty to everyone," said Sugar Press Art Owner Anne Martin.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be happening at on Main Street Thursday afternoon to show off the mural once it is finished.
