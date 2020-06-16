Mt. Carmel’s city pool to remain closed for summer

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The city pool in Mount Carmel will remain closed for the rest of the summer.
That was the decision made by the city council Monday night.
Part of that decision was made because of capacity limitations they’d have to follow due to Illinois state guidelines. Those include a maximum of just 50 people and social distancing requirements.
However, the city has applied for a grant to add improvements to the pool, including a splash pad and a fountain.
Officials say they should find out whether they will receive those grant funds in early July.
