Hopkins Co. reporting 32nd COVID-19 death; 12 additional cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting its 32nd COVID-19 death. They are also reporting a new case.
Hopkins County has now had 223 confirmed cases in which 189 have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 12 additional cases.
Of those new cases, four are in Daviess County, four are in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County and one is in Union County.
Officials with the Green River District say they’ve had 778 confirmed cases the district with 684 of those now recovered.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 503 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 223 cases, 32 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 355 cases, 7 deaths, 324 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 188 cases, 164 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 142 cases, 4 deaths, 113 recovered
- Webster Co. - 36 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 19 cases, 15 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 12 cases, 8 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing. Curbside testing will be offered at Green River clinic locations in McLean and Ohio County on June 16.
Green River officials say curbside testing will be available at their clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster County on June 17.
Testing will also be provided from their mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at Henderson County’s clinic on June 18.
Health officials say to schedule an appointment, you must visit their website.
