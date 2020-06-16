Holiday Drive-In to host Garth Brooks concert

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Holiday Drive-In in Rockport is set to host the Garth Brooks concert on June 27 at 9 p.m.
Unlike typical concerts, there is one ticket required per vehicle. Those tickets will cost $100 each and go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. CT. Only six people are allowed per vehicle.
“I’m just hoping it goes over well, if it does, we may be interested in more concerts and we’ll see how this goes it’s a test run for us,” Co-owner Tim Moseley said.
The Holiday Drive-In says the concert will take place rain or shine, and says there is a limited amount of cars they can fit in for the event.
