Few new local Indiana COVID-19 cases, state deaths up by 14

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 40,786 total positive cases and 2,265 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 40,430 total positive cases and 2,251 deaths.
Locally, the map shows one fewer case in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Warrick County, and one new case in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 329 cases, 5 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 242 cases, 5 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 176 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 92 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -20 cases
- Gibson Co. - 24 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
