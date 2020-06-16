EVSC receives Full Service Community Schools Grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC has been awarded the Full Service Community Schools Grant through the US Department of Education.
The five-year grant will be used to fun wraparound services for students and families as they transition from early education to postsecondary education.
“This grant couldn’t come at a better time,” said Kim McWilliams, chief officer of family, school, and community partnerships. “We applied for the grant more than a year ago and to hear now that we have received it means we can do even more to help our students and families, especially during these uncommon times.”
EVSC officials say the goals of the grant are to increase school adjustment and physical, mental and emotional health of students and families.
They say the grant will also help establish a support system for schools and agencies to support children and families.
Officials say over the next five years, the EVSC will work to:
- Increase students’ academic performance and school readiness
- Decrease student absences and disruptive behaviors
- Increase the number of students who graduate from high school and are prepared for post-secondary pathways
- Improve school environments supporting nutrition and physical health of students
- Increase the number of students, families and community members targeted and receiving services
- Increase student and family engagement
- Increase student/family protective factors and reduce risk factors of school maladjustment
“The grant will allow the district to strengthen and build upon its comprehensive approach to student success,” McWilliams said. “Numerous EVSC offices and community partners are included in the grant which will ensure we are providing the best practices possible in all areas of our students’ lives to ensure they can be successful in school and beyond.”
The EVSC last received a Full Service Community Schools Grant in 2010.
