6 Evansville murders in 2020 still remain unsolved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 2020 alone, there have been eight murders in the city of Evansville. The police department tells 14 News only two of them have been solved so far.
Since Mariah Strother was shot and killed at this Kentucky Avenue gas station, her memorial has grown. It’s how family and friends are keeping her memory alive while they wait for justice.
Visits to the site where Mariah Strother passed away are not easy for her sisters and father Kareem.
“We’re dealing with that, but we’ve been strong off and on," said Kareem Strother. “We know that it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.”
Two and a half weeks have passed since she was shot and killed at a gas station on Kentucky Avenue. Still, no arrests have been made.
“But we know God is going to help us get justice," said Strother. "With the way the system is right now, we are just sitting back playing the waiting game right now.”
The Strother family isn’t the only one waiting. Evansville Police say only two of the eight murders in the city this year have been solved.
“We want to solve these crimes, you know? We want to solve these murders. We want to bring closure to the families and bring people to justice that have committed these crimes,” said Sgt. Nick Winsett.
But oftentimes, police have little information to work with, which can slow down the investigations.
“A lot of times we rely on tips, and the public giving us information," said Sgt. Winsett. “Which it makes it difficult if we don’t get the tips and we don’t get people to come forward and help us out.”
Sgt. Winsett says detectives are working on leads in some of these cases and Kareem is personally asking the community to come forward to help bring justice for his daughter.
“If it’s this murder or any other murders that have taken place, any other violence, reach out to the police because we have got to get these monsters out of the community," said Strother.
Kareem also tells us the family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing his daughter.
