EPD releases body cam video in officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the body camera video from an officer involved shooting from earlier this month.
The incident happened in the 2900 block of Ree Street June 2.
Police say 35-year-old Donald Cleo Woosley Jr. was threatening people with a knife.
Warning: Video shows blood and may be disturbing.
When police arrived, they say Woosley would not obey several commands to drop the knife and continued coming towards them.
An officer fired, hitting Woosley in the arm and abdomen.
He is expected to recover.
