EPD: Man arrested after shooting victim during argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he fired a shot at a man during an argument.
Officers responded to the hospital around 3 Monday afternoon for a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived they say the victim told them he and 43-year-old Joshua Williams had gotten into an argument while driving.
According to police records, the victim pulled into McGary Middle School where the fight continued until Williams fired a round from a handgun that hit the victim in the leg.
While investigating, officers say the learned that Williams had a felony warrant for intimidation from an incident a few weeks before.
Officers later found him at his home in the 200 block of E. Missouri Street.
According to a press release, officers were told from two separate witnesses that Williams was inside and likely armed.
Police set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with Williams.
After barricading himself for a few hours, officers say he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 Monday night.
Williams is facing battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation charges.
