Daviess Co. public school considering changes to 2020-21 calendar

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering revisions in the instructional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
They say it’s to help with a potential resurgence of cases of the COVID-19 virus.
During a regular meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday, the Board considered a recommendation to change the first day of school for students to Wednesday, Aug. 26.
“We believe in-person instruction is important to the growth and learning of every child,” said Superintendent Matt Robbins.
The previous start of the school year would have been Aug. 12.
The Board will vote on these recommendations at their next meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
DCPS director of student services Damon Fleming also recommended the removal of Sept. 25 as a professional development day. With the new calendar, students will be in school on that date.
Fleming also recommended a change of adding 15 minutes to the end of each day school is in session. This change will allow the district to meet mandated instructional hour requirements without adding additional days to the calendar.
Elementary schools would start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Middle and high schools would begin at 8:10 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
“The proposed revisions will allow our schools the opportunity to train and prepare teachers and staff for new requirements and protocols pertaining to COVID-19,” Fleming said, adding that this may include such measures as daily temperature checks, face coverings and physical distancing. “This also allows additional time for our district to procure personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.”
The delayed opening will also provide additional time for the district to communicate with families and the community regarding requirements that will allow schools to operate in a safe environment.
Robbins also announced that the district is developing a survey to invite input from parents and guardians.
“We remain in communication with health agencies at the local, state and national levels, while also remaining committed to our core mission of providing a quality education and meaningful learning experiences for all students,” Robbins said. “Further, we understand and accept the vital role schools play within the context of the broader reopening of the economy. We are navigating new territory as we respond to the pandemic and ensure the health and wellness of our children. Our ‘Kids First’ commitment continues to guide every decision we make.”
If approved, the revised 2020-21 calendar will be available on the district website on Friday, June 19.
