Daviess Co. public school considering changes to 2020-21 calendar

“We remain in communication with health agencies at the local, state and national levels, while also remaining committed to our core mission of providing a quality education and meaningful learning experiences for all students,” Robbins said. “Further, we understand and accept the vital role schools play within the context of the broader reopening of the economy. We are navigating new territory as we respond to the pandemic and ensure the health and wellness of our children. Our ‘Kids First’ commitment continues to guide every decision we make.”