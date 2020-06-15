Tropicana Evansville Casino and Deli set to reopen on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the many places reopening across the city on Monday is the Tropicana Casino and Deli.
Several new COVID-19 safety protocols will be established at both places of business, such as guests getting their temperatures checked and answering a few screening questions whenever they walk through the door.
Meanwhile, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the casino.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks but are not mandatory.
The Tropicana Hotel and Taphouse will reopen on Thursday.
The Le Merigot Hotel will remain closed for now.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.