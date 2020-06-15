Supreme Court rules on LGBTQ job discrimination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Supreme Court has ruled that federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ workers from discrimination.
14 News got reactions from the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission.
The commission says they believe this historic day is going to provide more awareness and let people in our community know they can file a complaint.
The Human Relations Commission Director Diane Clements Boyd says the commission enforces municipal code that mirrors federal civil rights laws. Boyd says their local ordinance has had LGBTQ protections in place since 2016.
In 2011, the city council approved language that would voluntarily allow cases to be investigated on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. In 2016, more enforcement provision was added.
“We have not had many cases filed since 2016, and we have not ever really known the real reason why but again I do think that now there’s more awareness,” said Boyd.
Boyd says this is an opportunity for employers to review their policies to make sure that their own internal policies are clear on what is and what is not acceptable behavior in the workplace.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.