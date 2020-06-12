Sunshine, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Sunday cold front brought a cluster of scattered showers Sunday morning until noon. This appears to be the last opportunity for rain until late this week. Sunday was noticeably cooler with high temps in the upper 70’s.
Clear and a chilly this morning with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50′s. Sunny with low humidity as high temps reach the lower 80’s. Tuesday, continued sunny and slightly warmer with high temps in the low to mid-80′s.
