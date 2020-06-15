1 new COVID-19 death reported in Dubois Co.; State cases over 40K

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 40,430 total positive cases and 2,251 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 39,909 positive cases and 2,240 total deaths.
Officials in Dubois County say they have two new cases and one new death.
The state map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, and one new case in Gibson County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 330 cases, 5 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 242 cases, 5 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 175 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 92 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -19 cases
- Gibson Co. - 24 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
