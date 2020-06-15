Mesker Park Zoo reopening with COVID-19 safety measures on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local establishment reopening its doors for the first time in months is the Mesker Park Zoo.
The zoo will be back open to the general public on Monday.
To help encourage social distancing, tickets can only be purchased online.
In order to regulate traffic at the front gate, tickets will have an assigned time for guests to arrive.
The zoo will have arrows posted on the ground and signs posted to encourage single file traffic.
Zoo officials say they are excited to welcome people back.
“All of our staff, you’ll see walking around with masks on - there will be a lot of cleaning," Kristie Rueger, visitor services assistant at Mesker Park Zoo said. "You’ll be seeing our staff at entrances and restrooms doing a lot of cleaning, and you know we’re just hoping to get everything back into full swing.”
Right now, indoor habitats and playgrounds are closed, but the zoo’s outdoor areas and bathrooms will be open.
