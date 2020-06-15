Holiday World welcomes guests for opening day amid COVID-19 protocols

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - After being closed for a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Holiday World Theme Park finally got the chance to welcome in guests on Sunday.
Holiday World has long been widely regarded as the cleanest amusement park in the world, but with all the new COVID-19 protocols in place, park employees are definitely putting that mantra to the test.
“We are beyond excited now to be able to open up Holiday World and Splashin Safari today,” Matt Eckert, president and CEO of Holiday World said. “We open the first weekend of May typically, so to have to wait a month and a half to be able finally open now, we’re all really excited. The things that we’ve done during this crazy time, during the pandemic, we’ve made so many deliberate decisions to make the park the safest its ever been.”
From the moment guests arrive, they will notice changes to the check-in process. Meanwhile, tickets right now are only being sold online.
“We put in metal detectors so that security won’t have to put their hands in people’s bags,” Eckert said. “As they pass through metal detectors, we’re sanitizing every single surface after they’re touched. As you walk through the park, you’ll see yellow footprints on the ground that’s to help you know where social distancing needs to occur, which should be everywhere, but we want to help you with that. In addition, we’ve added 90 hand sanitizer stations throughout the park. We also started an in-line cue system, so our guests don’t have to wait in long lines to ride an attraction. On top of that, all of our employees will also be wearing face masks.”
The guests who spoke with 14 News say they feel very safe in the park.
“Absolutely - this is the cleanest park in the country, right?” Kristi Maxwell said. “It is a little different. It just kind of wakes you up, just to kind of realize it’s something we have to do. It may not be something that we all want to do, but we’re doing it for the safety of other people, not just ourselves.”
“Our guests are happy,” Eckert said. “They’re happy to be out doing something and they feel safe. They feel like what we’ve done is just what they needed to make them feel comfortable to get out again.”
Eckert told 14 News that Splashin’ Safari Water Park is still closed, but it’s scheduled to reopen on July 4.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.