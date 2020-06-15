Holiday World welcomes guests for opening day amid COVID-19 protocols

“We put in metal detectors so that security won’t have to put their hands in people’s bags,” Eckert said. “As they pass through metal detectors, we’re sanitizing every single surface after they’re touched. As you walk through the park, you’ll see yellow footprints on the ground that’s to help you know where social distancing needs to occur, which should be everywhere, but we want to help you with that. In addition, we’ve added 90 hand sanitizer stations throughout the park. We also started an in-line cue system, so our guests don’t have to wait in long lines to ride an attraction. On top of that, all of our employees will also be wearing face masks.”