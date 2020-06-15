Henderson school board officials to talk on reopening schools safely

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Conversations continue at the state level on how to reopen schools safely this fall. Local administrations, alongside the board members, are working to put best practice options together, including in Henderson.
New guidelines have been put out by the Kentucky Department of Education.
In its document, it encourages districts to plan for intermittent closures that could become necessary. It also provides elements for school readiness, including online instructional design and use of school technology.
Three types of closures are indentified, including short, mid and long-term which is 11 days or more.
The topic was a focus during Governor Beshear’s briefing.
“What we see when there is an active virus and you’re not doing the right things- one of the quickest ways it spreads is in schools,” Beshear said.
Here in Henderson, the school board is meeting Monday night. We do not expect any decisions to be made, but officials say there will be reports from focus groups that could help the board in their decisions making.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.