Green River District reporting new COVID-19 case

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting one additional COVID-19 case Monday.
That new case is in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 766 confirmed cases in the distinct. They say 667 of those cases are now recovered.
Hopkins County health officials are also reporting one additional case. They’ve now had a total of 223 cases. 188 people have recovered.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 222 cases, 31 deaths, 188 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 351 cases, 7 deaths, 319 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 185 cases, 158 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 138 cases, 4 deaths, 111 recovered
- Webster Co. - 36 cases, 34 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 18 cases, 14 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 12 cases, 8 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing. Curbside testing will be offered at Green River clinic locations in McLean and Ohio County on June 16.
Green River officials say curbside testing will be available at their clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster County on June 17.
Testing will also be provided from their mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at Henderson County’s clinic on June 18.
Health officials say to schedule an appointment, you must visit their website.
