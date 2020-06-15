Feed Evansville Task Force hands out thousands of food boxes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville group is working hard to make sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Feed Evansville Task Force hosted a food drive Monday afternoon at Hartke Pool.
Volunteers handed out 6,000 boxes filled with dairy products and non-perishable food.
This happened through Feed Evansville's partnerships with the Rescue Mission, Gleaner Food Bank, and the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Organizers say that they're excited to see several members of the community work together to feed those in need.
"Everytime our city needs something, our city comes together. As you can see, we have a lot of volunteers helping. We have a lot of community members. The line is stretching all the way out to the street to get these. So we know there's a food security need, and everyone is stepping up. And we're going to take care of that need for our neighbors," said Lisa Vaughan.
Organizers say they will handing out food at Hartke Pool every Monday in June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone is qualified to receive these boxes.
