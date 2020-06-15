Evansville Boys and Girls Club reopens for summer program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville opened its door to members Monday, but only after months of planning and preparations from the staff.
The club welcomed back nearly 100 students for the first time in months. While that is only one-third of what this staff sees in a typical summer, it’s a warm welcome for families and staff.
“It’s going to be cool," says Ron Ryan, Executive Director of the Evansville Boys and Girls Club. "It’s been a long time coming.”
Even though greetings may look a little different - temperature checks instead of high-fives - this staff is trained and prepared to welcome its members with all CDC guidelines in mind.
The Boys and Girls Club offers education-based programming and meals for school-aged children for just $10 a year. It is a program designed for kids who may not get the same opportunities other children have access to.
According to the organization’s website, “Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
The club has been providing virtual options over the past few months, but leaders say it is the in-person support the kids need the most.
But as of Friday, the doors are open. Social distancing starts outside, allowing students to enter one at a time before heading to their “pod.”
“One of the things we will be doing differently,” says Ryan. “The kids will be in pods. It will be a 10-to-1 ratio, and they will travel throughout the day together.”
Meals will continue, as usual, during the week, and take-home meals will be provided on Fridays. Hand sanitizer and masks will also be provided, and reusable masks will even be washed and returned.
“They like to touch themselves, pick at things, pull things," says Ryan. "So that is one of our big concerns we are going to have to focus on with the kids and masks.”
Social distancing arrows line the floors, and X’s mark the seats for students in classrooms. To accommodate these measures, the club must start with only 100 members and work their way up to full capacity.
While parents are not allowed inside the building, some say, that’s okay!
“Safety is the main thing," says William Johnson, father of one. "At Boys and Girls Club, they’re always thinking of the child and always playing it safe. That’s a great place to bring your child to.”
“I think they are going to do good," says Rebecca Hartmann, mother of three. "The kids, we’ve talked a lot about it, and read the stuff about what they can do and what they can’t do. So I think they’re ready. They are tired of being home.”
For more information on the Evansville Boys and Girls club, visit their website.
