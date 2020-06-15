Evansville Attorney Glenn Grampp pleads guilty to DUI

Evansville Attorney Glenn Grampp pleads guilty to DUI
June 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 10:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show 71-year-old Evansville Attorney Glenn Grampp pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge, and the judge dismissed the wrong-way-driving charge.

Grampp was arrested in August after police say he drove more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

[READ: Evansville defense attorney arrested on drunk driving charge]

Officers say he was driving the wrong way down Governor Street, then stopped at the Virginia Street intersection. They say Grampp smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking at a social gathering.

Grampp is sentenced to 180 days probation and surrendered his driver’s license for a year with credit.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.