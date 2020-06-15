Evansville Attorney Glenn Grampp pleads guilty to DUI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show 71-year-old Evansville Attorney Glenn Grampp pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge, and the judge dismissed the wrong-way-driving charge.
Grampp was arrested in August after police say he drove more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Officers say he was driving the wrong way down Governor Street, then stopped at the Virginia Street intersection. They say Grampp smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking at a social gathering.
Grampp is sentenced to 180 days probation and surrendered his driver’s license for a year with credit.
