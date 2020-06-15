Community organizes prayer vigil in support of Black Lives Matter movement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members gathered in unity and prayer to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sunday’s vigil was held at the Evansville African American Museum. After gathering for a moment of prayer, dozens of people then joined in a unity walk that stretched across multiple streets in the area.
“Anytime we want to talk to (Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke), he’s there for us. Our chapter, we have a standing meeting with him every year, and with (EPD Chief Billy Bolin) and with the Sheriff," one organizer said. "We don’t wait until things like this happen. We want to make sure that they know that they have a voice and they’re always willing to listen.”
Organizers say those walking are doing it for the healing of the community and nation.
“We turned right down Lincoln Avenue, where so many black businesses were and are now today," Elecixa Mcalister, another event organizer said “There’s a lot that needs to be done in the center city, here in downtown Evansville. We live in a great community, but there’s so much more we can do. We can’t continue to use racist tactics, and say that we’re not racist.”
Organizers say posters from this event we’re collected from the Evansville African American Museum - that way they can be displayed.
