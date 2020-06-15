Civic Center is back open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Civic Center is back open.
Anyone going in will have to have their temperature checked before entering, and social distancing is encouraged.
This is part of Governor Holcomb's back on track campaign for Indiana.
Residents are still encouraged to use online city government services when possible.
“I found it to be nice, you can go ahead and take care of your business, when it’s closed it’s like your life is on hold,” Paul Wright said. “They don’t tell you to but if you’re smart, you’ll have your mask on. So other than that it’s business as usual finally.”
The downtown parking police also resumed ticketing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.