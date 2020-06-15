Childcare centers in Kentucky reopen Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Childcare centers across Kentucky are allowed to reopen starting Monday. 14 News spoke with parents in Owensboro about sending their children back to daycare. Those parents say sending their kids back to daycare is allowing them to get back into a routine.
According to state guidelines, child care facilities are allowed to reopen as long as they follow requirements put forth by the state. Officials with Owensboro Childcare Center say masks are required for children five years and older, mandatory temperature checks are done on both parents and kids, and no backpacks are allowed to come into the building.
Amber Turner brought her son back to daycare on Monday. She says she feels safe doing so, but she doesn’t love putting a mask on her son.
“I don’t like the fact that he’s five and that he has to wear a mask that bothered me a little bit but they’re real sweet here and they kind of worked with me," said Amber Turner. “I had a lot of questions when I came in this morning. I wanted to make sure he would be okay cause I was concerned - his little bitty lungs not being able to breathe as well with a mask on.”
Officials with the daycare say before returning to work, each employee must pass a state mandated test demonstrating that they understand required cleaning protocol.
