State map shows 5th COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh, new cases in 7 local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases update on coronavirus in the state.
Health officials say 407 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 along with nine new deaths. This brings the total in the state to 39,909 positive cases and 2,240 total deaths.
This is up from 39,543 total positive cases and 2,231 total deaths reported Saturday.
The Dubois County Health Department is reporting two additional positive cases. Health officials say out of the 240 positive cases in the county, 173 have recovered from the virus.
According to the state coronavirus map, Vanderburgh County has 5th death along with additional positive cases.
The map also shows new cases in Warrick, Spencer, Posey, Gibson and Perry Counties.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 326 cases, 5 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 240 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 173 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 91 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -19 cases
- Gibson Co. - 23 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
