IN retail stores allowed to reopen at 100% capacity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While retail stores across the Hoosier State can now reopen at 100% capacity, business owners are trying to figure out how to adapt to their new normal as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the community.
One local store that’s officially back open at 100% capacity is Camilla’s Closet, a consignment shop located on North Green River Road.
“We are a consignment superstore," Curt Welte, co-owner of Camilla’s Closet said. “We have full family fashions, home decor, as well as a full serviced fine jewelry department.”
Welte says business was steady during the stay-at-home order, but once they received word the store could finally reopen, they were relieved.
“A lot of the bigger stores actually canceled their orders because they didn’t know how long the shut down was going to be," Welte said.
Store management put out a call to action - asking for contactless drop-offs and their summer wall was fully stocked.
“Everybody, the day we reopened, was excited," Welte said. “Sales have been up 25% to 30% over what they were previously.”
However, the sales that have been in high demand might surprise you.
“A lot of people put off their engagements because they couldn’t go to dinner, they couldn’t celebrate it," Welte said. “So now we’re getting a high demand on our custom wedding rings and our custom engagement rings.”
But no matter if someone comes through the doors looking for a new shirt, a designer bag or a lamp, the staff at Camilla’s Closet is just happy to be back open.
Along with many other stores, Camilla’s Closet is still utilizing its online platforms for customers that are not yet ready to get back out into the stores.
