Local youth baseball, softball leagues begin seasons on Sun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the diamonds, youth baseball and softball leagues throughout Indiana are set to begin play on Sunday morning.
This spring has been a long one for all of the players, coaches and parents. All parties have waited nearly two months for the first pitch to be thrown.
Coaches with Evansville East Youth Baseball spent the day getting their fields ready on Saturday. Of course, it won’t be totally the same, as everyone adheres to COVID-19 safety regulations
“We’re going to spread people out," Evansville East Youth Baseball President Dave McDonald said. "We’ll have a couple in the dugout, the rest will be spread out six feet apart down in the bullpen, and then we’ll have overflow in the bleachers, which are right outside the dugouts. We’ve got our hand sanitizers and handwashing stations, with the social distancing and blocking off seating. There will be no high-fives this year - tips of the caps will be a big thing. The after-game handshake won’t take place. We’ll line up down the lines and tip our cap.”
Games will be played throughout the entire day at East fields, as well at many other leagues across southwest Indiana.
Meanwhile, 40 teams from three different states will be taking part in the Tri-State League Youth Baseball Tournament on Sunday. The event is being held at Deaconess Sports Park.
