Local youth baseball, softball leagues begin seasons on Sun.

“We’re going to spread people out," Evansville East Youth Baseball President Dave McDonald said. "We’ll have a couple in the dugout, the rest will be spread out six feet apart down in the bullpen, and then we’ll have overflow in the bleachers, which are right outside the dugouts. We’ve got our hand sanitizers and handwashing stations, with the social distancing and blocking off seating. There will be no high-fives this year - tips of the caps will be a big thing. The after-game handshake won’t take place. We’ll line up down the lines and tip our cap.”