Jasper man dies after falling into lake

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a Jasper man who died after falling into a lake near Holland.
According to the news release, several individuals were swimming in a lake on private property when witnesses say the victim fell from an elevated diving structure and hit his head before entering the water. It states other swimmers attempted to rescue him but were unable to.
Dubois County Dispatch received the call of a missing swimmer just before 2:10 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say the incident took place approximately half a mile south of State Road 64 and the State Road 161 intersection near Holland.
Indiana Conservation says one of their divers recovered the victim just after 4:15 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, and authorities say the name of the victim will be released once there is confirmation of family notification.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Huntingburg EMS, Holland Fire Department and the Dubois County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
