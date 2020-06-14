Horses start arriving at Ellis Park as raceday quickly approaches

“That’s the big thing - they’re opening the gates and letting us in because we were in a downward spiral there for a while," trainer Anthony “Cowboy” Moore said. "I was beginning to wonder what we were going to do. You’re always excited when you get your horses to the track, and you know that the game is about to be on. It just is what it is. You got to follow the rules. No matter what track you go to, you got to follow their rules.”