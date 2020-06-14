Horses start arriving at Ellis Park as raceday quickly approaches

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After the recent news that Ellis Park is aiming to move back its opening day, horse racing fans now have to wait just over two weeks to see that first call to the post.
As raceday rolls around the corner, the park’s barns are slowly beginning to fill up with horses on the backside. It’s definitely an exciting time for owners and trainers since they were worried about whether there would even be a live meet this summer.
With ongoing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, protective measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of everyone that walks into the park.
For instance, anybody that enters the backside must have their temperature taken. They also are required to wear masks if they venture outside their barn.
“That’s the big thing - they’re opening the gates and letting us in because we were in a downward spiral there for a while," trainer Anthony “Cowboy” Moore said. "I was beginning to wonder what we were going to do. You’re always excited when you get your horses to the track, and you know that the game is about to be on. It just is what it is. You got to follow the rules. No matter what track you go to, you got to follow their rules.”
“We just got to do what we got to do to keep the business going," trainer Kenny Miller said. "It’s just like any other business. Everybody’s just ready to get back to work. Whatever they tell us we got to do, we got to do.”
Moore told 14 News that he and his staff were actually tested for COVID-19 at Churchill Downs, and everyone’s test results came back negative.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.