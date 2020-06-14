EPD: Man steals vehicle, spits on officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a list of charges including vehicle theft.
According to court documents, police responded to an alarm at Auto Max LLC on Covert Avenue. Court documents state the large front window was broken and the front door of the business was standing open.
Authorities say when the business owner arrived, it was determined a white Dodge Journey was taken.
Surveillance video shows 35-year-old Dejwane Smith entering and leaving Auto Max. Police say Smith entered the white Dodge Journey with a key fob taken off of the keyboard inside the business.
Officials state the Dodge Journey was found at Pollack and Edson Avenue parked in a driveway, running with the windows down and the driver’s door open. Police found a towel laying on Pollack Avenue, which they say Smith was wearing.
Authorities state they chased Smith, who was naked, to the 2500 block of Margybeth where they say Smith climbed up on the roof of a truck.
According to court documents, officers tried to talk Smith down from the vehicle, but Smith refused to until less-lethal force was going to be used.
Smith was taken to Deaconess Midtown for medical clearance.
Officials state Smith initially refused to get out of the vehicle. Once he did, officials say Smith spit on an officer, threatening him and his family.
After medical clearance, Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Here is a list of Smith’s charges:
- Battery against a public safety official
- Communication-Intimidation
- Burglary
- Theft- Vehicle
- Auto theft- recovered all vehicle types
- Public indecency- Public nudity
- False reporting; False informing
- Criminal Mischief
- Resisting law enforcement
- Civil procedure- refusal to identify self
