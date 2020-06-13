Officials: Arson determined to be cause behind multiple fires in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials are looking for information about several fires near Graham.
Officials say over the last four days, the Graham Volunteer Fire Department has responded six times to the 1200-1400 blocks of Bardshill Road due to fires in the area.
After undergoing an investigation, fire officials say arson is the cause of those fires.
For those with any information about suspicious activity or the fires, people are asked to call Muhlenberg County Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
