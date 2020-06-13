New COVID-19 cases in 4 local Indiana counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
The map shows 39,543 total positive cases and 2,231 total deaths along with 340,637 total tests administered.
On Friday, the health department reported 39,145 total confirmed positive cases and 2,214 deaths.
The map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Dubois, Warrick and Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 323 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 238 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 172 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 83 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -18 cases
- Gibson Co. - 22 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
