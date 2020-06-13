Evansville family shelter under renovation, expanding ways to benefit community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations at a local family shelter are almost complete.
The Pigeon Township Trustee runs the shelter and the non-profit organization is looking to expand the many ways its workers can help people.
In addition to temporary housing, food and transportation resources will also be available soon.
The organization is hoping to roll each of the programs out by July 1.
Donated items like canned food and personal supplies sit inside boxes in the Pigeon Township Trustee office, which is ready to stock the shelves of the new food pantry that sits across SE 8th Street in Evansville.
“I will be ecstatic when all this is done,” Trustee Mariama Wilson smiled. “I know I have gotten on a lot of people’s nerves in this process.”
The food pantry’s neighbor, the Dorthea McGregory Family Shelter, has provided a temporary home for single parents or couples with children for decades.
“If it’s an emergency situation, we’ll come out at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning if necessary to make sure we address the needs of our people,” Community Outreach Director William Payne explained.
Township leaders are working to bring the shelter up to code. Construction crews are also adding modern upgrades, but still preserving its integrity.
Once the upgrades are completed, the shelter is expected to be able to serve up to five families.
“A lot of them are very appreciative,” Wilson added. “One of them just left, came to the office, thanked us very much and then once on her feet, donated a microwave.”
14 News is also learning exclusive details that the township will be taking on the program known as “Safe Place.” Dozens of select youth-friendly businesses, schools, fire stations and other organizations display distinctive yellow and black signs as a resource for youth in crisis.
Leaders are also looking to start a community garden near the food pantry. However, they could use some donations.
Topping the list of items in need are coolers and mattresses for the shelter.
