EPD: Man suffers apparent gunshot wound to head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of S Bedford Avenue just before midnight on June 12.
EPD says a caller reported a person down and bleeding from their head. Police found a male that they say had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
According to officials, the male received medical treatment and was transported to a hospital. The medical status of the victim is unknown at this time.
EPD says there is no suspect in custody currently, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
No further details are given at this time, but we will update this story when more information is made available.
