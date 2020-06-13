EFD responds to apartment fire, EPD assists in investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a possible apartment fire in the 2800 block of Lodge Avenue on Friday.
According to fire officials, residents told dispatch smoke was in the hallway on the third floor of Woodland Park Apartment just after 3 p.m.
Firefighters say they found smoke coming from unit 384, forced entry into the apartment and extinguished a mattress fire.
All residents in the complex escaped safely. According to fire officials, fire damage was contained in one bedroom, and smoke damage is considered minimal throughout the unit. There is no structural damage to the complex.
The Evansville Fire Department says the Evansville Police Department was called to assist in the investigation due to recent criminal activity at the address. The Red Cross was also called in to assist the occupant.
