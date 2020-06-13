Cooler Sunday; Rain Chances A.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday temps exceeded guidance in the upper 80’s, however…humidity remained in the comfortable range. Most of this evening through tonight look dry, as we await a pleasant June cold front that will push out of northern Michigan.
The front will bring a cluster of scattered showers Sunday morning until noon. This appears to be the last opportunity for rain until late next week. Sunday will be noticeably cooler with high temps in the upper 70’s. Skies will start mostly cloudy but finish under sunny skies during the afternoon.
Monday, sunny with low humidity as high temps reach the lower 80’s. Tuesday, continued sunny with high temps in the mid-80’s.
