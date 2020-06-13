Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announces $1M product donation to NAACP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announces $1 million product donation to the NAACP Empowerment Programs.
The donation will provide essential items to the organization and its charity partners, supporting black communities impacted by the pandemic and recent events across the country.
“Like so many, we are appalled and saddened by the scenes we have witnessed and the continued violence and injustice against members of the Black community,” said Mark Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. “We make this $1 million donation to the NAACP to support its extraordinary work for the community and its long-standing action to tackle racial discrimination in this country. Together, we will provide essential help to those communities hardest hit by recent unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The donation is part of its recently launched Bringing Home Everywhere program. This is a $10 million plan to provide essential home products to communities hit extremely hard by COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.